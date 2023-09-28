Shah Rukh Khan Reveals What Gauri Khan Liked And Disliked About Jawan

SRK in Jawan. (courtesy: YouTube)

Shah Rukh Khan, during an #AskSRK session, was at his candid best. The actor was asked by one of the fans about the things his wife Gauri Khan liked and disliked about Jawan. Gauri Khan happens to be one of the producers of Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan. "I heard that Gauri is always brutally honest about your performances, so did she like Jawan and which character," a user asked SRK on X (earlier called Twitter). The actor replied, "She loved Vikram (Rathore) And the bald Azad. Didn't like the voice I had used so I redubbed it actually."

She loved Vikram

And the bald Azad. Didn't like the voice I had used so I redubbed it actually!! #Jawanhttps://t.co/mc4Ehes4uW — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan, revealing what Gauri Khan loved the most about the Jawan prevue, earlier this year, wrote on X (Twitter), "Gauri loves the fact that it shows a lot of women power." The film featured actresses Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan and Aaliyah Qureishi.

Gauri loves the fact that it shows a lot of women power!! #Jawanhttps://t.co/Prc2s9ygYu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri Khan in 1991. The star couple are parents to Aryan, 25, (their eldest child), who launched a lifestyle luxury collective streetwear brand this year. Their daughter Suhana will soon make acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. SRK and Gauri are also parents to AbRam, 9, who attends school in Mumbai.

Besides being a producer, Gauri Khan is also an interior decorator and she has given makeovers to several Mumbai restaurants and celebrity homes over the years. She has decorated homes for several Bollywood stars such as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan among many others. She has also designed restaurants like Arth and Sanchos. She also designed Alia Bhatt's vanity van.