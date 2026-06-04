Camila Cabello, Henry Junior Chalhoub Call It Quits After 18-Month Romance 

Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello and billionaire businessman Henry Junior Chalhoub have reportedly ended their relationship. The "Havana" hitmaker, 29, and the 40-year-old billionaire heir have parted ways after nearly 18 months of dating.

The reported split comes after a relationship marked by luxury getaways, public appearances, and several high-profile sightings. Throughout their time together, the couple largely kept their romance low-key while occasionally stepping out together at major events and destinations around the world.

Camila Cabello Splits From Billionaire Boyfriend Henry Junior Chalhoub

According to reports, the relationship came to an end after the couple realised they were heading in different directions. There was no major fallout or public drama surrounding the split. Instead, it appears to have been a mutual decision, though the news has left many fans surprised.

As per The Sun, a source revealed, "Camila and Henry had an honest conversation and came to the conclusion they should end things. They had a lot of fun together while it lasted but it wasn't meant to be. It's quite raw but they are both going into the summer as singletons."

Camila Cabello and Henry Junior Chalhoub's Relationship

The couple was last spotted together in public at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April. While their romance generated a lot of interest from fans and media outlets after they were first linked in 2024, Camila and Henry mostly kept things private.

The two reportedly met at an Elie Saab fashion after-party in Saudi Arabia and were later seen together on several occasions, including lavish holidays in St. Barts and Ibiza. During their trip to Ibiza, the pair was also photographed sharing a passionate kiss on a dock as she leaned against him.

Despite dating for over a year, the pair made only a few public appearances together and rarely spoke about their relationship. They preferred to keep their romance away from the spotlight, even as fan interest continued to grow.

As of now, neither Camila nor Henry has publicly reacted to the reports of their breakup.

Camila Cabello's Dating Life

Before dating Henry Chalhoub, Camila Cabello was in a high-profile on-and-off relationship with singer Shawn Mendes. The former couple briefly rekindled their romance before ultimately calling it quits in June 2023. Prior to Mendes, Cabello was also linked to life coach Matthew Hussey.

Over the years, the singer has made it clear that she prefers to keep her personal life away from the spotlight. Speaking to Latina magazine in 2017, Cabello shared, “I get why people are interested in my love life, but I don't want to give people that piece of me because it is the most important part.”

The singer also spoke about the kind of life she envisions for herself, saying, "I want to make songs and have incredible experiences with people. I don't want to be locked up in a hotel room and just do press and red carpets. That's not the kind of life I want to live."

Camila Cabello and Henry Junior Chalhoub on the Professional Front

Henry Junior Chalhoub is a Lebanese businessman and part of the family that runs the Chalhoub Group, one of the Middle East's leading luxury retail and distribution companies. The family business, valued at around USD 1.2 billion, has built strong partnerships with several global fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands, making it a major player in the luxury market.

Meanwhile, 2025 marks a significant milestone for Camila Cabello as she celebrates a decade of her solo music career. Following the release of her 2024 album C,XOXO, the singer is reportedly focused on working on her fifth studio album, with fans eagerly awaiting details about her next musical chapter.