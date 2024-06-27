Camila Cabello On Why Reunion With Shawn Mendes Didn't Work, 'You're Just Kind Of Like, It's Not A Fit...'

This image was shared on Instagram (courtesy: shawnmendes)

Singer Camila Cabello opened up about how she didn't want her high-profile romance with former boyfriend and singer Shawn Mendes to define her. Speaking about her 2019 track Senorita, she told Complex magazine: "I think there's always a worry when a song becomes so massive that it's going to be bigger than you. I obviously love that they were so massive and successful. But it does get people attached to you in a certain light. I was in a really public relationship, and as a woman, you're like, ‘I don't want this couple thing to be my new identity'."

The singer recently shared that her reunion with Mendes didn't "feel right," reports femalefirst.co.uk. The two briefly reconciled in 2023 after their relationship ended two years earlier.

Reflecting on why it didn't work a second time around, she said, "You're just kind of like, it's not a fit, it doesn't feel right. And I think, luckily, I was in a place in my life where it took me less time to realise that. It took us both less time to be like, ‘This doesn't feel right, and we don't need to try so hard to make it work. It's all good'.”

Cabello had some kind words for her former love, tagging him as "such a good person." "I will always care about him and love him. He's such a good person, and I'm lucky because some people have exes that are awful, and he is not. He's a really kind, good person,” she added.

The singer said that she can be "kind of impulsive" when it comes to the idea of getting back with an ex, comparing it to Ryan Gosling in the 2004 drama The Notebook.

