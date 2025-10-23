BTS To Possibly Perform In India During 2026 Comeback Tour? Viral Post Sparks Buzz

The internet is buzzing once again with excitement for BTS. As the K-pop group gears up for their long-awaited return as a full unit, rumours are rife that the band's global tour plans have already been leaked, and this time, India might finally be on the map.

A recently circulated list of alleged tour destinations has sparked massive fan speculation, suggesting that Mumbai could be among the cities included in BTS's 2026 world tour.

Mumbai is in list 😭😭 Indian BTS ARMYs how are you feeling?? pic.twitter.com/kjm140DFtX — Team INDIA 🇮🇳 (Indian BTS ARMY) (@teamindiaforbts) October 20, 2025

A Global Comeback

After all seven members temporarily shifted focus to solo activities and military service, BTS is now reportedly preparing for a major group comeback next year.

According to recent reports, the group's next album is expected to release in March 2026, followed by a 20-city world tour.

Although BigHit Music has not made any official announcement, whispers from an alleged Live Nation Touring insider hint that the group is eyeing performances across key global cities, including Seoul, Tokyo, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Mumbai.

This speculation has set social media ablaze, with fans eagerly debating the authenticity of the leaked list.

Mumbai's Inclusion Stirs Excitement

For Indian fans, the mention of Mumbai on the alleged tour list feels particularly significant. Despite the massive popularity of K-pop in India, the country has rarely featured on major international tour circuits.

BTS had earlier revealed that Mumbai was originally planned as part of their Map of the Soul Tour in 2020, a tour that was ultimately cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, Indian ARMYs have continued to campaign for a BTS concert, often trending hashtags and organising streaming events to draw attention to the group's strong Indian fanbase.

HYBE's Growing Footprint In India

Adding weight to the rumours, HYBE - BTS's parent company - recently set up an international headquarters in Mumbai. The expansion was seen as a strategic move to strengthen the company's presence in South Asia and explore new markets.

