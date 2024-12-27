<i>Bridgerton Season 4</i> Is On! A Sneak Peek At All The BTS Fun

Shonda Rhimes' Bridgerton garnered an instant liking right from Season 1.

This period piece has several factors that make it a delightful watch, one of them being the incredible cast they come up with every season along with the series regulars.

Netflix shared a series of pictures from their first table read of Bridgerton Season 4. It also introduces the new diamond this season—Sophie Baek, who will be played by Yerin Ha.

Set against the backdrop of the Regency Era, the season is officially in production.

New faces along with the recurring ones, came together and their candid pictures are enough to get fans excited.

The caption read, "Rejoice for it is the season of joy and merriment!"

Have a look here:

The plot of the 4th season will revolve around Benedict Bridgerton played by Luke Thompson. Sophie plays the role of his love interest.

His character arc is all set to evolve as he treads on the path of self-discovery.

A shot of the new onscreen couple was also shared by Netflix, which offered a glimpse of their off-screen camaraderie as well.

Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton), Hannah Dodd (Francesca Bridgerton), and Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton) were also present.

Some other known faces present were Adjoa Andoh (Lady Agatha Danbury), and Polly Walker (Lady Portia Featherington).

New cast members included Katie Leung who will be essaying the role of Lady Araminta Gun, and Isabella Wei in the character of Posy Li.

It'll be an interesting new story angle focusing on Benedict who finds himself intrigued by a certain 'Lady in Silver' at a lavish masquerade ball hosted by his mother. The story is all set to pick up from where it left off.