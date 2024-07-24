Bridgerton Season 4 Teaser: Benedict Bridgerton Prepares For The Marriage Mart

A still from the teaser. (courtesy: bridgertononnetflix)

Dear gentle readers, we have exciting news for you. The popular series Bridgertonhas been renewed for the next season and Benedict Bridgerton will take center stage in Bridgerton season 4. Netflix recently released a video welcoming Luke Thompson's character in grand style, captioned, "Welcome to the marriage mart Mr. Bridgerton. Benedict's story is coming next season."

The teaser for Bridgerton season 4 features Benedict stepping into the heart of the ballroom. According to the logline, this season will focus on "the bohemian second son, Benedict. Despite his elder and younger brothers being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down." Fans of the Regency-era drama will see much more of Luke Thompson's character than in previous seasons. Benedict, who is often in doubt (as the teaser suggests), does not enjoy social events but attends them for his mother's sake. We've seen Benedict Bridgerton searching for something deeper. Will he find it this season? Only time will tell.

The caption read, "It has been brought to this author's attention that perhaps it is time to unmask the newest suitor of the marriage mart... Benedict Bridgerton's story is coming next."

Season 4 will consist of eight episodes. However, Netflix has not yet revealed the release date. Seasons 1-3 of Bridgerton are now streaming on Netflix.

Part 1 of Season 3, released on May 16, achieved record-breaking viewership, with over 41 million streams in its first four days. The second part dropped on June 13.

The Regency-era drama delved into the love stories of Daphne and Simon in Season 1, Anthony and Kate in Season 2 and Colin and Penelope in Season 3.