Bridgerton 3 Part 2 Trailer: Penelope And Colin In A 'Will They, Won't They' Situation

A still from Bridgerton Season 3 trailer. (courtesy: netflixin)

The trailer for the second half of Bridgerton Season 3 is out and fans are in for a dramatic treat. On Tuesday, the makers of the show dropped the trailer. The focus shifts to the much-anticipated betrothal of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). As the couple prepares for their unexpected wedding, tension mounts with the revelation that Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jesse) knows Penelope's secret identity as the infamous gossip columnist, Lady Whistledown.

The trailer teases the possibility of Penelope's double life being exposed with Eloise giving a pointed toast to the couple, hinting at the potential for secrets to unravel. This raises the stakes: can Penelope maintain her secret or will Colin discover the truth and call off their hasty engagement?

The first part of the season saw Colin coaching Penelope in her quest for a husband, which nearly led her to Lord Debling (Sam Phillips). However, a passionate moment between Colin and Penelope culminates in his unexpected proposal. With Eloise aware of Penelope's alter ego since the end of Season 2, viewers are left wondering if she will reveal all to Colin and the rest of the ton.

Part 1 of Season 3, released on May 16, achieved record-breaking viewership, with over 41 million streams in its first four days. The excitement continues as Part 2, consisting of four episodes, is set to drop on June 13.

Building on the success of the first two seasons, which delved into the love stories of Daphne and Simon in Season 1, and Anthony and Kate in Season 2, the spotlight now shifts to Colin and Penelope.