<i>Bridgerton 4</i>: Meet Yerin Ha As Sophie Baek. Details On Other Cast Members

It's official. Yerin Ha will star opposite Luke Thompson in the upcoming season of Netflix's Bridgerton. She will play Sophie Baek, the love interest of Benedict Bridgerton. The third season is already in the production stage. The makers announced Yerin as the face of Bridgerton Season 4 in an Instagram post, which read, “Dearest Gentle Reader, as preparations for the next social season are almost underway, we request a warm welcome to the newest member of the Ton….Presenting Yerin Ha as Sophie in Bridgerton Season 4!” The video featured Yerin in pink co-ords as she goes through the wardrobe of her character Sophie.

Three new faces will join the Bridgerton cast. Harry Potter star Katie Leung will be introduced as Lady Araminta Gun. She will be playing a widow who has two daughters who are debuting and vying for husbands. Katie is known for playing Cho Chang in Harry Potter .

Additionally, Michelle Mao will be portraying Lady Araminta's elder daughter Rosamund Li in Bridgerton Season 4. Beautiful, vain and eager to please her mother, she will set her sights on Benedict as her potential husband. Lastly, Isabella Wei will take the role of Lady Araminta's younger daughter Posy Li.

Reacting to their addition to the Bridgerton family, Katie Leung shared a post on Instagram on Tuesday. The actress re-shared Bridgerton's production house Shondaland's post and wrote, “Buzzin' for me and my girls.”

Several old faces will also be reprising their role in Bridgerton Season 4. Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Victor Alli (John Stirling), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown), Masali Baduza (Michaela Stirling), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Bridgerton), Hannah Dodd (Francesca Stirling), Daniel Francis (Lord Marcus Anderson), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton) and more will be part of the ensemble cast of the series.

Bridgerton Season 4 is based on the third book in Julia Quinn's Bridgerton series, An Offer from a Gentleman. The show will premiere on Netflix in 2026.