Bride Rakul Preet Singh's New Pic With Her 'Enveloped In Love' Kaleeras

Rakul Preet Singh shared this image. (courtesy: mrinalinichandra)

We chanced upon an absolutely lovely photo of Rakul Preet Singh posing with her bespoke kaleeras, designed by Mrinalini Chandra. Mrinalini Chandra shared the details of Rakul Preet Singh's accessories and she wrote, "Dear Rakul, We loved making bespoke 'Enveloped in Love' Kaleeras for you. Your warmth and enthusiasm made this a very special journey for us. We wish you all our love as you step into your new journey with the love of your life.. Noting Your immense love for your family and Ami Patel's ( Rakul's stylist) lovely idea of being surrounded by messages from your loved ones with you on your big day, We have specially designed your beautiful kaleeras with engraved messages from your loved ones. Me and my team wish you immense happiness in your new journey."

Check out the post here:

The designer also shared pictures of the kaleera design and the pink choodas that Rakul Preet wore. Take a look at the post here:

So, what made Rakul Preet's "Enveloped in love" kaleeras so special? Mrinalini Chandra shared details of the motifs in a separate Instagram post and she wrote, "Each of our signature style envelope motifs have engravings of messages from her beloved friends and family, weaving their heartfelt words into the very fabric of the union. Plated in champagne gold, her Kaleeras are a resplendent sight! For the perfect modern Addition to her fairytale wedding ensemble, we have added several delicate hearts on strings along with ghunghrus. Every sparkle and gleam of her bespoke kaleera carry the whispers of love and blessings from those who have watched her grow and thrive."

Rakul Preet Singh married film producer Jackky Bhagnani in Goa earlier this month.