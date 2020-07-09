Breathe: Into The Shadows - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Reaction To Trailer Of Abhishek's Show

Abhishek Bachchan with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. (Image courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Abhishek Bachchan is all set for his digital debut with upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Breathe: Into The Shadows come July 10. Last week, the show's trailer released online, speaking of which Abhishek Bachchan told Pinkvilla that everybody in his family "liked" the trailer. He added that his actress wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had an "emotional reaction to it." Speaking to Pinkvilla, Abhishek Bachchan said, "Everyone in the family liked it. Aishwarya had a very emotional reaction to it, she saw it a couple of weeks ago. My father (actor Amitabh Bachchan) and the rest of the family have really liked it and are excited about it."

"I think that when a member of your family is coming up with some work, emotions will override their professional ability to judge it professionally but everyone is excited and looking forward to seeing it," he added.

In Breathe: Into The Shadows, Abhishek Bachchan plays the role of a tormented father willing to do anything to keep his family safe. Abhishek plays a psychiatrist, whose daughter is abducted with no word from the kidnapper for three months. When the kidnapper finally contacts him, he is used as a puppet to carry out the anonymous villain's devious deeds. Actor Amit Sadh plays a cop investigating the crimes, which Abhishek's character is committing at the behest of the kidnaper.

Breathe: Into The Shadows is the sequel to Amazon Prime Video's Breathe, which featured R Madhavan as the quasi-antagonist opposite Amit Sadh.