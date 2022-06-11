Brahmastra New Poster: Meet Nagarjuna As The Mighty 'Artist' Anish

Nagarjuna in Brahmastra. (courtesy: ayan_mukerji )

Thank you Ayan Mukerji for making our Saturday a memorable one. The director has shared the first-look poster of Nagarjuna from the much-awaited film Brahmastra. Nagarjuna will play artist Anish in the trilogy. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy are also part of the project. Coming back to the Nagarjuna's poster and the note attached to it. Ayan, in the caption, said, “Artist Anish and his Nandi Astra. When I grow up (finally), I would want to be like Nagarjuna Garu (Nag Sir, to me) - A gentleman with the warmest of hearts.”

Talking about Nagarjuna joining the Brahmastra team, Ayan Mukerji said, “He entered the world of Brahmastra and gave his fierce intensity to our movie; touched our entire crew with his kindness and generosity; and greatly added to our dream - of creating a truly pan-India movie experience with Brahmastra.”

On Nagarjuna's character and his “Nandi Astra”, Ayan Mukerji said, “His Nandi Astra, in my opinion, is one of the highlights of our movie.” Ayan has ended the note by saying, “Some of that [Nandi Astra], in our trailer on June 15”.

Now, meet Amitabh Bachchan's Guru and “his Prabhastra - The Sword of Light”. Courtesy: Ayan Mukerji. In his long note, the director has shared his experience of meeting the veteran actor in 2016 to discuss Brahmastra. He wrote, “Guru (and his Prabhāstra - The Sword of Light). Since my first meeting with Mr Bachchan in 2016 to discuss Brahmastra, he has always said that he loved the concept of this venture - Ancient Indian Astras which are protected in India Today.

Ayan Mukerji added, “This blend of ancient Indian Spirituality and modern India - had really appealed to him, and to my great fortune, he agreed to be a part of Brahmastra. And, changed the destiny of our movie - by bringing his magnificent energy to our Guru - filling him with grace, wit and wisdom.” He went on to add, “So much excitement and respect in my heart today, as we launch our Guru Poster, and celebrate this collaboration with the greatest of Indian cinema.”

Brahmastra will hit the theatres on September 9.