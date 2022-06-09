Brahmastra New Poster: Amitabh Bachchan Is 'Guru' Of A Desi Lightsaber

Big B in Brahmastra. (courtesy: ayan_mukerji)

There's still time for the release of Brahmastra trailer but makers of the film decided to quench our curiosity to some degree by sharing a poster of Amitabh Bachchan's character Guru - the master of light. The poster features Big B with a bruised face and a sword of light in his hand. Sharing the poster, the film's director Ayan Mukerji wrote: "Guru (and his Prabhastra - The Sword of Light)." Ayan Mukerji added in his caption: "Since my first meeting with Mr Bachchan in 2016 to discuss Brahmastra, he has always said that he loved the concept of this venture - Ancient Indian Astras which are protected in India Today! This blend of ancient Indian Spirituality and modern India - had really appealed to him, and to my great fortune, he agreed to be a part of Brahmastra"

Per Ayan Mukerji, Big B "changed the destiny of our movie." He added, "By bringing his magnificent energy to our Guru - filling him with grace, wit and wisdom. So much excitement and respect in my heart today, as we launch our Guru poster, and celebrate this collaboration with the greatest of Indian Cinema."

See Ayan Mukerji's post here:

Last week, Ayan Mukerji shared the teaser of the film on social media and he simply wrote: "Same same but different." The trailer will be out on June 15.

Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's first project together, is slated to release in September and it includes a stellar cast that also includes Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy. The film is slated to release in theatres on September 9.