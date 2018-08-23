Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt's BTS Photo Is Super Cute. Seen Yet?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will co-star in Brahmastra (Courtesy dharmamovies)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who were recently shooting for Brahmastra in Bulgaria, surely had great fun on the sets and this photo is proof. On Thursday, Dharma Production's official Instagram handle shared a throwback photo of the duo from the sets captioned it: "Fighting the cold with warm smile." The photo is super adorable and both the actors can be seen posing with cute expressions for the selfie. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who were in Bulgaria shooting for Brahmastra, returned to Mumbai earlier this week. Ranbir and Alia's BTS photo is sending the Internet into a meltdown.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt often feature on the headlines for their rumoured relationship. The duo made headlines after they arrived at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's reception together. After that, Alia has been spotted with Ranbir and his family members on several occasions. Alia, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni follow each other very closely on social media and frequently comment on each other's post.

Meanwhile, after returning to the city, Ranbir Kapoor also hosted a mid-week house party, which was attended by the actor's close associates. Ranbir's guest list included his cousin Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar and Aditya Roy Kapur among others. However, Alia Bhatt was not part of the gathering which took place on Wednesday.

Here are photo from Ranbir Kapoor's house party.



Kareena Kapoor arriving at the party

Aditya Roy Kapur entering the party

Karan Johar entering Ranbir Kapoor's house

As mentioned earlier, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will co-star in Brahmastra, which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia and Akkineni Nagarjuna. Brahmastra is a fantasy trilogy directed by Ayan Mukerji.