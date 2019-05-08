Brahmastra: How Ayan Mukerji Created The Moves For Ranbir Kapoor's Connection With Fire In The Film

Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva in Brahmastra. (Image courtesy: ayan_mukerji)

Ayan Mukerji has been actively sharing interesting stories about his experience of filming Brahmastra and his latest Instagram entry is not any different. In his recent post, the filmmaker shared a few details about Ranbir's character sketch in the film. Ayan explained that fire is the center of Ranbir's character Shiva in the film. In order to give his character an edge, Ayan decided to resort to movement culture. Ayan and Ranbir met movement culture expert Ido Portal and worked to perfect their character. "As we started on this movie, the first big question to answer was: "How do we create the moves for Shiva's connection with fire? Fire being the center of Shiva's power in Brahmastra... A power that comes from ancient Indians, from a deeply spiritual place, from within," read an excerpt from Ayan's post.

In his post, Ayan also talked about how the movement culture sessions took them places (literally) and that it took them to places including Phuket, Berlin, Mumbai, Tel Aviv and Sofia. Ayan added, "Our time with Ido has taken us from Phuket to Berlin, Mumbai, Tel Aviv and Sofia. The contribution he has made is to be experienced in the movie but the joy of collaborations like this, filled with growth and learning, is one of the most wonderful things to have happened on this journey."

Take a look at Ayan Mukerji's post here:

On Tuesday, the filmmaker shared a video from what he described as "Shiva Sessions" in his post. "Prep work for our next shooting schedule is on and once again, our path led us to one of our most special collaborators on this journey," he wrote.

This is the post we are talking about:

Brahmastra is a fantasy trilogy, which also features Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia and Akkineni Nagarjuna in key roles. The first part of the film is expected to release next year. The film has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

