Through The Pages Of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Diaries With Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor

- "Brahmastra has come with a lot of travel," wrote Ayan
- "We were in Tel Aviv for our first shooting schedule," he added
- Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan
Just when we thought Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra diaries couldn't get any better, the director teased his fans by sharing another million-dollar picture from the sets of the film. On Wednesday, Ayan shared a picture on his Instagram profile, which features the film's lead actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The 35-year-old filmmaker titled his post "Beginnings" and revealed that the picture was taken in Tel Aviv, in Israel in 2018, where both Alia and Ranbir were preparing for their roles in the film.
"Tel Aviv, Israel... Beginning of 2018, and the beginning of many things... We were in Tel Aviv to prepare for our first shooting schedule with a very special member of our team, and it marked the beginning of Ranbir and Alia working together for the movie and getting to know each other... Brahmastra has come with a lot of travel, to find creative collaborations everywhere in the world. Something I hope will add greatly to the film eventually," wrote Ayan Mukerji.
Take a look at Ayan Mukerji's post here:
Ayan Mukerji often gives his fans a sneak peek into his journey of filmingBrahmastra by sharing posts on his Instagram profile. A few days ago, Ayan shared a throwback picture from the VFX studio in London, way back in 2016.
This is the post we are talking about:
and then, there were 3... from our vfx studio in london, way back in 2016. these were early days on this movie. alia was the new force in our creative life... the brief was simple... ranbir and alia needed to work as one unit and that relationship was more important than their individual characters because at it's heart, our movie is... a love story... There has been a lot of love since then After all, Love is Brahmastra's guiding Light #brahmastra #lovestory
Here are some more posts from Ayan's Brahmastra diaries:
Director & Actress. Alia. Sunshine and Starlight ! Fire, but also Wind and always Water... I met Alia when she was 18 and almost instantly she bombed her way into my life and my movies and my soul. Today, she's not so little anymore and bombing us with too much beauty in Kalank's beautiful trailer which dropped earlier... More on my journey (flying to the stars) with Alia over the next few... #brahmastra #ishadiaries #littleone
Rumi. First, he was Rumi. Rumi with long hair. This image is from an early look test for the movie. Rumi said, 'Love is the bridge between you and everything...', and that feeling is the foundation we started building the protagonist of this movie on... But then, there was new inspiration, newer thoughts... Dragon became Brahmastra, we gave Ranbir a haircut, and Rumi became... Shiva. #brahmastra #shivadiaries #memories #creativeprocess #evolving
Brahmastrais a fantasy trilogy, which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia and Akkineni Nagarjuna in key roles. The first part of the film is expected to release in 2019. The film has been produced by Karan Johar.
