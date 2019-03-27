Through The Pages Of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Diaries With Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of Brahmastra. (Image courtesy: ayan_mukerji)

Highlights "Brahmastra has come with a lot of travel," wrote Ayan "We were in Tel Aviv for our first shooting schedule," he added Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan

Just when we thought Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra diaries couldn't get any better, the director teased his fans by sharing another million-dollar picture from the sets of the film. On Wednesday, Ayan shared a picture on his Instagram profile, which features the film's lead actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The 35-year-old filmmaker titled his post "Beginnings" and revealed that the picture was taken in Tel Aviv, in Israel in 2018, where both Alia and Ranbir were preparing for their roles in the film.

"Tel Aviv, Israel... Beginning of 2018, and the beginning of many things... We were in Tel Aviv to prepare for our first shooting schedule with a very special member of our team, and it marked the beginning of Ranbir and Alia working together for the movie and getting to know each other... Brahmastra has come with a lot of travel, to find creative collaborations everywhere in the world. Something I hope will add greatly to the film eventually," wrote Ayan Mukerji.

Take a look at Ayan Mukerji's post here:

Ayan Mukerji often gives his fans a sneak peek into his journey of filmingBrahmastra by sharing posts on his Instagram profile. A few days ago, Ayan shared a throwback picture from the VFX studio in London, way back in 2016.

This is the post we are talking about:

Here are some more posts from Ayan's Brahmastra diaries:

Brahmastrais a fantasy trilogy, which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia and Akkineni Nagarjuna in key roles. The first part of the film is expected to release in 2019. The film has been produced by Karan Johar.

