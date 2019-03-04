Brahmastra At Kumbh Mela: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Launch Film's Logo On Mahashivratri

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukherji at Kumbh Mela. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

The much-awaited logo of Brahmastra is finally out. The makers of Brahmastra chose to release the logo on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri today and launched it at the Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh. In a live video on Alia Bhatt's Instagram handle, the actress shared how 150 drones lit up the sky to form the logo of Brahmastra (only after a formation paying tribute to the Kumbh Mela). Alia Bhatt was super-thrilled to launch the logo in this unique way. The film, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, is directed by Ayan Mukherji and produced by Karan Johar.

Ahead of the film's release, Dharma Productions shared a video of Ranbir and Alia, stationed at the Kumbh Mela, sharing updates about their project. "Today is Brahmastra logo day. Our journey has just begun and we are super excited," Alia Bhatt said.



Brahmastra is a trilogy the first of which is slated for 2019 release. It is expected to be a supernatural film series made on a mega budget under Dharma Productions. Earlier, Alia Bhatt had also said that Brahmastra is set in a "new world" and that the cast did not have to "learn any dialect for the dialogues." Speaking about the film in an interview to news agency PTI Alia said: "We are very excited about the film. It is a step ahead. This will take cinema to another level."



Brahmastra has been extensively shot in Bulgaria, New York and Mumbai.



Brahmastra also stars Akkineni Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Prateik Babbar and Mouni Roy.