Boney Kapoor Shares His 'First Picture' With Sridevi. Also, How They Fell In Love

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi in a picture. (courtesy: boney.kapoor)

Another day, another throwback picture from Boney Kapoor's album. Of course, it features his late wife, Sridevi. But there is something special about his latest upload. Any guesses? It is his first photo with the actress. In the black and white frame, the two are smiling as they pose for the camera. It was clicked in 1984. Boney Kapoor, in the caption, wrote, “My first picture …… 1984.” FYI: This image also made its way to the recently released Netflix docu-seriesThe Romantics, which celebrates the legacy of Yash Chopra and the impact the filmmaker has had on Hindi cinema in the last five decades.

Now take a look at Boney Kapoor's “first picture” with Sridevi. Fans have flooded the comments section with red hearts and fire emojis.

Sridevi died in February 2018, in Dubai, where she was attending a family wedding. She was 54. The veteran actress featured in several hits like Lamhe, Chandni, Mr India, Judaai, Khuda Gawah, Nagina and Sadma. To mark Sridevi's 5th death anniversary, Boney Kapoor picked a gorgeous picture of the actress and wrote, “You left us 5 years back… Your love and memories will keep us going and will remain with us forever.” Sanjay Kapoor was among the first to drop a comment under the post. He shared a red heart emoji.”

In a follow-up post, Boney Kapoor added that Sridevi is “Watching us.”

Now, look at the “last picture” Sridevi posed for. It was shared by Boney Kapoor on Instagram. The actress, in the pic, is seen sharing the frame with their daughter Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor's sister Reena Kapoor and some guests.

Earlier this month, Boney Kapoor announced that the publishing rights for Sridevi's biography, Sridevi: The Life of a Legend, has been acquired by Westland Books. The book will be written by Dhiraj Kumar. Boney Kapoor said, “ Dhiraj Kumar is someone she [Sridevi] considered family. He is a researcher, writer and columnist. We are happy that he is writing a book that befits her extraordinary life.”

Remembering his wife, Boney Kapoor added, “Sridevi was a force of nature. She was the happiest when she shared her art on screen with her fans but she was also a fiercely private person.”

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor got married in 1996. The couple welcomed Janhvi Kapoor on March 6 in 1997. Khushi Kapoor was born in November 2000.