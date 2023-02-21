On Sridevi's Death Anniversary, Janhvi Kapoor Writes: 'Still Look For You Everywhere'

Janhvi in a throwback with Sridevi. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor has shared a heartwarming picture to mark her mother Sridevi's 5th death anniversary. The veteran actress died in February 2018, in Dubai, where she was attending a family wedding. She was 54. Along with the photo, Janhvi has written an emotional note for her “mumma”. It read, “I still look for you everywhere mumma, still do everything I do hoping I'm making you proud. Everywhere I go, and everything I do- it starts and ends with you.” Replying to the post, ace designer Manish Malhotra dropped a bunch of pink heart emojis. Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh and Varun Sharma followed suit. Janhvi's uncle, actor Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor have also dropped red hearts under the post.

Janhvi Kapoor's father Boney Kapoor has also written a moving note in the memory of his late wife, Sridevi. Along with a beautiful picture of the actress, Boney Kapoor wrote, “​​You left us 5 years back… Your love and memories will keep us going and will remain with us forever.” Sanjay Kapoor was among the first to drop a comment under the post. He shared a red heart emoji.

Sharing the same photo on Instagram Stories, Boney Kapoor has picked lines from the ghazal Jo Na Mil Saka and wrote, “Jo chala gaya mujhe chodkar, woh aaj tak mere sath hai.”

Screenshot of Boney Kapoor's Instagram story.

A few days back, Boney Kapoor announced that Sridevi's biography - Sridevi: The Life of a Legend - will be released this year. The publishing rights have been acquired by Westland Books. Talking about his late wife, Boney Kapoor said, “Sridevi was a force of nature. She was the happiest when she shared her art on screen with her fans but she was also a fiercely private person. Dhiraj Kumar is someone she considered family. He is a researcher, writer and columnist. We are happy that he is writing a book that befits her extraordinary life," filmmaker Boney Kapoor.”

Sridevi featured in several hits like Chandni, Mr India, Judaai, Khuda Gawah, Nagina and Sadma. She made a powerful comeback with English Vinglish in 2012. She was last seen in MOM, her 300th film, for which she was awarded Best Actress National Award posthumously.