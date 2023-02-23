This Is The 'Last Picture' Sridevi Posed For. We're Not Crying, You Are

Boney, Khushi, Sridevi and others in a picture. (courtesy: boney.kapoor)

Boney Kapoor's throwback posts are too good to miss. The producer loves to share adorable snippets from his family album on Instagram. Oh, and, his latest update is all things love. It is his last photo with Sridevi. The veteran actress died in February 2018, in Dubai, where she was attending a family wedding. In the pic, we can see Boney Kapoor, Sridevi and their younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. Boney Kapoor's sister Reena Kapoor is also part of the frame. They look stunning in the shimmery ensembles. It seems that the picture was clicked during one of the wedding festivities. Boney Kapoor, in the caption, simply wrote, “Last picture…” Replying to the post, designer Manish Malhotra dropped a red heart.

Earlier this week, Boney Kapoor shared a heartwarming note in memory of his late wife Sridevi. Along with a photo of the actress, he wrote, “ "You left us 5 years back ...... your love and memories will keep us going and will remain with us forever…”

Janhvi Kapoor also shared a moving post for her mother. The actress picked a throwback moment featuring herself and Sridevi on Instagram. In the caption, Janhvi wrote, “I still look for you everywhere mumma, still do everything I do hoping I'm making you proud. Everywhere I go, and everything I do- it starts and ends with you.” Janhvi's friends and industry colleagues extended their tributes in the comments section. Director-producer Karan Johar dropped a bunch of red hearts under the post. Designer Manish Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu followed suit.

Sridevi featured in several hits like Chandni, Lamhe, Mr India, Judaai, Khuda Gawah, Nagina and Sadma. Sridevi's last movie was Mom. It was also her 300th film, and she was awarded Best Actress National Award posthumously for her role in it.