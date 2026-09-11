"Bollywood <i>Ka Nasha Khatam Ho Gaya</i>": When Rimi Sen Revealed Why She Left Acting To Sell Luxury Villas In Dubai

Earlier this year, Rimi Sen announced her decision to step away from acting and build a career in real estate.

What's Happening

Soon after, the former actor, best known for her role in Dhoom, opened up about her career transition and the challenges faced by women in Bollywood during a conversation with Buildcaps.

Rimi appeared on the podcast alongside Buildcaps Founder Priyank Shah and veteran real estate businessman Ashish Sharma.

Speaking about her new venture in Dubai, she explained why she believes real estate offers greater stability than the film industry.

She said, "Real estate stable business hai. Bollywood ka nasha khatam hogaya, real estate ka nasha chadh chuka hai (Real estate is a stable business. I am done with Bollywood, now interested in real estate)."

On Short Shelf Life Of Female Actors

Rimi also discussed the difference between the career trajectories of male and female actors in Bollywood.

According to her, women often have a much shorter window as leading actors, while male stars can continue to headline films for decades.

She said, "The film industry doesn't have a very long time span, especially for women. Men continue to rule because it is a male-dominated industry. Even today, actors like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are leading films after 20, 25, even 30 years."

She further pointed out how the roles of actresses can change as they get older.

She added, "The same heroines who once worked opposite them are now playing supporting roles or family members. Some of them are playing their on-screen mother as well now. The lifespan for women in this industry is very short."

'The Intoxication Of Fame Is Just Like Gambling'

Rimi also reflected on the pressures that come with fame and stardom. She compared the attraction of being in the spotlight to an addiction and said that knowing when to step away can be important for a long-term career.

She shared, "I think the intoxication of fame is also an addiction, just like gambling. Gambling itself isn't the problem - the intelligent person knows when to leave the table. In any business, it's important to understand when to take your exit while you still have respect and a name. The same happens in cricket - when you are at the top, it's difficult to let go."

Rimi added that she never felt dependent on fame and had already thought about what she wanted to do after acting.

She concluded, "Fortunately, I was never addicted to fame. I enjoyed acting as long as I was getting good work. When I felt I was being offered repetitive comedy films and wasn't satisfied, I had already planned my exit. I decided I would work, do events, films, earn money, and then move on. After that, I entered production."