"Bollywood Is Back In Britain": UK PM Keir Starmer Announces Yash Raj Films To Shoot 3 Movies In The Country

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who visited the famed Yash Raj Films office in Mumbai on the first day of his India trip on Wednesday, announced that production house Yash Raj Films is set to shoot its major productions on locations across the United Kingdom from early 2026.

The studio, founded by the late filmmaker Yash Chopra, will complete 20 years of operations in India on October 12, 2025.

This pact between Yash Raj Films and the UK authorities will create over 3,000 jobs and boost the country's economy by millions of pounds, the Prime Minister said, as quoted by a press release issued by the production banner.

Keir Starmer in a statement said, "Bollywood is back in Britain, and it's bringing jobs, investment and opportunity, all while showcasing the UK as a world-class destination for global filmmaking.

"This is exactly the kind of partnership our trade deal with India is destined to unlock - driving growth, strengthening cultural ties and delivering for communities across the country".

Yash Raj Films CEO Akshaye Widhani with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Yash Raj Films studio.

Yash Raj Films' CEO Akshaye Widhani said some of the banner's most iconic films, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), were shot in the UK.

"It is truly special to reignite YRF and UK's filming ties in the 30th anniversary of DDLJ - a film that is synonymous to UK-India's relationship. Our company is currently producing the stage adaptation of DDLJ, the English musical titled Come Fall in Love (CFIL) in the UK too.

"So, we are thrilled to join hands with UK again and return to filming in the country that has always been extremely kind to us. UK's infrastructure, technology and talent is unmatched and we are delighted to deepen our cultural ties with a country that has always empowered us to excel creatively," added Akshaye Widhani.

Keir Starmer was accompanied by the biggest names in the UK film sphere, including the British Film Institute, the British Film Commission, Pinewood Studios, Elstree Studios and Civic Studios.

Yash Raj Film's commitment follows an eight-year hiatus from filming in the UK.

A cooperation agreement (MoU) will be signed between the British Film Institute (BFI) and the National Film Development Commission of India (NFDC), "which will reinvigorate co-production and enable filmmakers from both countries to share resources and talent".

Keir Starmer is on a two-day visit to India.

