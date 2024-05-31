Bobby Deol's Anniversary Wish For 'Jaan' Tania Deol Came Gift-Wrapped Like This

Bobby Deol shared this image. courtesy: bobbydeol)

Happy Anniversary, Bobby Deol and Tania Deol. The couple are celebrating 28 years of togetherness. To celebrate this special day, Bobby shared an adorable picture on Instagram. The image captures the love birds standing together, with Tania looking super stylish in her vest suit and Bobby Deol wearing an all-black outfit. In his heartfelt wish, the star wrote, “Happy anniversary my jaan, you complete me.” Reacting to the post, Bobby Deol's elder brother, actor Sunny Deol, shared red heart emojis.

Cricketer Suresh Raina commented, “Happy wedding anniversary.” Actor Darshan Kumaar added, “Happy anniversary to a beautiful couple.” Author Deanne Panday wrote, “Awwwwwww too sweet god bless you both.” Actress Preity Zinta, who shares a great camaraderie with Bobby Deol, wrote, “Happy Anniversary Bob & Tania Deol. Loads of love always.” Actor Fardeen Khan added, “Congratulations you two. Lots of love and continued happiness.” Twinkle Khanna, Bhavana Pandey and Sophie Choudry followed suit. Director Anurag Kashyap wrote, “Cuties.” Actor Chunky Pandey has also extended his heartwarming greetings on the special occasion.

On Valentine's Day, Bobby Deol shared a photo with Tania Deol to celebrate her. The side note read, “To my wife, my best friend & the greatest mom in the world. Happy Valentine's Day.”

To mark Tania Deol's birthday in January this year, Bobby Deol picked a candid moment featuring himself and his wife. It seems that the photo was clicked during one of the festivities at the Deol household. The two are seen dancing their hearts out. “Happy Birthday to the Love of my Life,” he wrote in the caption.

Bobby Deol and Tania Deol got married in 1996. They are proud parents to two sons - Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol. Last year, in one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan, Bobby Deol opened up about his days of struggle in the industry. Talking about the low phase in his professional life, the actor said, "I gave up, I started pitying myself. I just took on drinking a lot, I was sitting at home. I used to keep cursing and saying, why don't people take me? I am good, why don't they want to work with me? I think I became so negative about everything, that there was no positivity coming from me. I used to sit at home, while my wife worked."

On the professional front, Bobby Deol was last seen in Animal, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri. Up next, he will be seen in projects including Kanguva, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and NBK109.