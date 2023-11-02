Koffee With Karan 8: Bobby Deol Recalls Days Of Struggle - 'Started Pitying Myself, Took On Drinking A Lot'

Bobby Deol shared this image. (courtesy: iambobbydeol)

The latest episode of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8 wasn't just all fun and games. During the episode, a few tears were shed, emotional conversations happened. Bobby Deol recalled the days he wasn't doing well on the professional front and he said, "I gave up, I started pitying myself. I just took on drinking a lot, I was sitting at home. I used to keep cursing and saying, why don't people take me? I am good, why don't they want to work with me? I think I became so negative about everything, that there was no positivity coming from me. I used to sit at home, my wife worked."

The actor added that it was a statement from his son that completely changed his perspective and made him transform himself. "Suddenly I heard my son saying, you know mom, papa sits at home and you go to work everyday. Something snapped in me. I just said, no I can't! It was a slow process, when I got out of it, it took me time to get into the right mind frame to become okay. It can't happen overnight," said Bobby Deol, recalling the times.

Bobby Deol explained how he got out of that phase and told the show's host Karan Johar, "My brother, my dad, my mom, my sisters, they were always there. You cannot always do anything holding someone's hand. You have to walk on your two feet. Then things started changing. I became more focused, more serious and when you focus and you have that energy in you. I mean I have gone and met so many people, I said to myself, I will go and meet people, tell them I want to work with you all. I came to you also, you still haven't worked with me."

Bobby Deol made his Bollywood debut with the 1995 film Barsaat, co-starring Twinkle Khanna. He has starred in films like Soldier, Badal, Gupt, Race 3, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom and Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, to name a few.

His next project is Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Bobby Deol will also feature in the second installment of the 2007 film Apne with his dad Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol. The film will also star Sunny's son Karan Deol. He will also star in Aryan Khan's directorial debut, he revealed during the show.