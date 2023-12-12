Bobby Deol Reveals Backstory To Viral Dance In Animal Song Jamal Kudu: 'When I Was Small...'

Still from a video shared on X. (courtesy: Sumit_1096)

Bobby Deol as antagonist Abrar Haque in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal is trending big on social media and for all the right reasons. One particular scene, of Bobby Deol's entry in the film, has the Internet hooked. You wonder why? The scene has Bobby Deol dancing to the viral song Jamal Kudu with a glass of alcohol on his head. The actor has now opened up about the scene and also revealed how he got the idea of using a glass while dancing. Talking to Bollywood Spy, Bobby Deol said, “It is crazy, people are keeping a glass on their dog's head and dancing. Somebody had worn the same suit as mine. It's just overwhelming to see all of that.”

The actor continued, “He (Sandeep Reddy Vanga) had made me listen to the music beforehand. He has got a great sense of music. He has got a great sense of everything about filmmaking. He found the song from somewhere and told me ‘I will play this in your introduction.' When we started shooting, the choreographer said, ‘You do it.' I was like, ‘What will I do?' I started dancing and he told me, 'No, No. Don't do it like Bobby Deol.' Then Saurabh, who plays my brother, I told him, ‘Can you do and show? How would you do it?”

Talking about the inspiration behind his dance moves to Jamal Kudu, Bobby Deol said, "Then I suddenly remembered the time when I was small and we used to go to Punjab. I remember how we used to get drunk and keep glasses on our heads. I never understood why we did it. It suddenly came to my mind and I did that. Sandeep liked it.”

On the work front, Bobby Deol will feature in the second instalment of the 2007 film Apne with his dad Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol. The film will also star Sunny's son Karan Deol. He will also star in Aryan Khan's directorial debut.