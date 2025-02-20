<i>Boyfriend On Demand</i>: BLACKPINK'S Jisoo And Seo In-Guk Confirmed For K-Drama Series

BLACKPINK member Jisoo and Doom at Your Service actor Seo In-guk will be seen together in the new Korean romantic comedy series, which is currently titled as Boyfriend on Demand, on Netflix.

The high-concept drama is about an overworked webtoon producer who discovers romance through a subscription-based virtual reality dating program.

Jisoo will portray Seo Mi-rae, a career-focused creative whose love life takes an unexpected turn when she receives a “Monthly Boyfriend” device that allows her to date seemingly perfect virtual suitors, reports Variety.

Seo In-guk is set to play Park Kyeong-nam, a rival webtoon producer whose frosty exterior masks hidden depths. His character's complex dynamic with Mi-rae promises to add tension to the workplace romance narrative.

At the helm is director Kim Jung-sik, known for his deft touch in series like comedy-drama Work Later, Drink Now (2021) and comedy-romance No Gain No Love (2024).

The director's track record suggests the show will balance its high-tech premise with grounded emotional storytelling. The series continues with the trend of Netflix's investment in Korean content, following the streamer's string of hits in the romance genre.

Earlier this month Netflix unveiled its 2025 slate. The series marks Jisoo's latest acting venture following her success in Snowdrop (2021) and her new series Newtopia (2025), which debuted in February and follows a couple's journey to reunite amid a zombie outbreak in Seoul.

In Newtopia, Park Jeon-min plays Lee Jae-yoon, a man completing his mandatory military service, while Jisoo takes on the role of Kang Young-joo, his girlfriend navigating early career challenges.

In January, Jisoo signed a global label deal with Warner Records for her solo music releases, ahead of the February 14 release of her debut solo mini album, Amortage.

Talking about BLACKPINK, the South Korean girl group is formed by YG Entertainment. The group is composed of four members—Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa.

