Blackmail Box Office Collection: Irrfan Khan's Film Collects Over 14 Crore In Five Days

Blackmail, starring Irrfan Khan, Kirti Kulhari and Arunoday Singh, has managed to rake in Rs 14.42 crores at the box office, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The Abhinav Deo-directed film, which opened to mixed reviews last Friday, added 3.2 crore to the first weekend's total collection - Rs 11.22 crore. Mr Adarsh wrote in his tweet, "Blackmail Friday 2.81 crore, Saturday 3.85 crore, Sunday 4.56 crore, Monday 1.68 crore, Tuesday 1.52 crore. Total: Rs 14.42 crore. India biz." The dark comedy, which was hailed for its 'unique story' and 'brilliant screenplay' didn't make as much money at the box office as was expected of it. In fact, the film witnessed a 10 percent drop on Tuesday in comparison to film's business on Monday, reported Box Office India.
Highlights
- On Tuesday, the film earned Rs 1.52 crore
- Film critic Raja Sen gave Blackmail 1.5 stars out of 5
- Blackmail also stars Kirti Kulhari and Arunoday Singh
Take a look at Blackmail's box office report:
Despite words of praise from megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Shabana Azmi, the film failed to find an audience in theatres. Big B was one of the first Bollywood celebrities to have reviewed the film. The 75-year-old actor, who has earlier worked with Irrfan Khan in Piku, found Blackmail 'delightful.' Mr Bachchan wrote on Twitter, "Saw a delightful film today... Blackmail... a brilliant screenplay, unique story, exemplary performances and great presentation and editing...Actors excel from Irrfan Khan to some fresh new faces... so happy to see such creativity!!"
Raja Sen wrote in his review for NDTV, "Irrfan Khan breathes life into the cuckold hero, giving him the flailing run of a man who doesn't know how to run, and making his voyeuristic habits appear real, even affectionate." Mr Sen gave Blackmail 1.5 stars out of 5.
Actress Urmila Matondkar made an appearance with a special dance sequence Bewafa Beauty in the film. Blackmail also stars Divya Dutta, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall and Gajraj Rao in prominent roles.