Blackmail Box Office Collection Day 4: Irrfan Khan's Film Earns Rs 1.35 Crore On Monday, After A 'Low Weekend'

Irrfan Khan's Blackmail, which released last Friday, has earned Rs 11.20 crore so far, reports Box Office India. Over the weekend, the film had earned above Rs 7 crore and on Monday, it earned Rs 1.35 crore. "Blackmail was on the expected lines as it dropped on Monday after a low weekend. The Monday collections were 1.35 crore nett approximately which is a 45 per cent drop from Friday," the Box Office India report stated. On Monday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh compared the box office performance of Blackmail to Irrfan Khan's 2017 release Hindi Medium, which hit the screens in China last week and has delivered a blockbuster performance at the box office there. "The box office performance is similar to Hindi Medium [Rs 12.56 crore], although that film had a lower screen count," he tweeted.
Highlights
- Over the weekend, the film had earned above Rs 7 crore
- Kirti Kulhari and Arunoday Singh are also part of film
- Blackmail's performance will reportedly be 'hit' by Varun's October
Box Office India predicts that Blackmail's performance 'will be hit' by Varun Dhawan's Friday release October and thus, a "20 crore nett total looks mission impossible after the Monday collections," the report stated.
CommentsBlackmail is a good crime for comedy. There is a victimless feel to it, because the crime has a sense of righteous comeuppance, since the person being blackmailed does, on some level, have it coming. Making sense is too much to ask for. All that a film with an intricate plot has to do is add up," he wrote.
Irrfan Khan's Blackmail, directed by Abhinay Deo, also stars Kirti Kulhari and Arunoday Singh. Urmila Matondkar features in a special dance sequence Bewafa Beauty.