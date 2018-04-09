Blackmail Box Office Collection Day 3: Irrfan Khan's Film Earns Over Rs 11 Crore. 'Performance Similar To Hindi Medium'

Irrfan Khan's Friday release Blackmail, which opened to mixed reviews last Friday, has 'put up decent' numbers in its opening weekend, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported. On Sunday, the film added Rs 4.56 crore to its total collections. Blackmail's current total now stands at Rs 11.22 crore. Mr Adarsh also reported that so far, the box office numbers of Blackmail is 'similar' to Irrfan Khan's 2017 film Hindi Medium (Rs 12.56 crore). "Blackmail puts up decent numbers in its opening weekend. The box office performance is similar to Hindi Medium [Rs 12.56 crore], although that film had a lower screen count. Weekdays are crucial... Friday 2.81 crore, Saturday 3.85 crore, Sunday 4.56 crore. Total: Rs 11.22 cr. India biz," he tweeted.
#Black puts up DECENT NUMBERS in its opening weekend... The BO performance is similar to #HindiMedium [ 12.56 cr], although that film had a lower screen count... Weekdays are crucial... Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 3.85 cr, Sun 4.56 cr. Total: 11.22 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 9, 2018
In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Blackmail 2.5 stars out of 5. "Blackmail isn't exactly a zippy thriller that rattles along at an even pace, but owing to the quality of the pivotal performance from Irrfan, luminous as ever, it is persistently riveting. However, it is Irrfan's unblinking, befuddled gaze and shifty body language that define the core of the drama in ways so imperceptible that it is impossible to second guess the moves of the character he plays. The film's surprises are delivered as much by the turns and twists in the plot as by the sustained subtlety of the male lead's acting style," he wrote.
Blackmail released along with Missing, starring Tabu and Manoj Bajpayee.