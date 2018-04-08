Blackmail Box Office Collection Day 2: Irrfan Khan's Film Earns Over 6 Crore. 'Business Affected By IPL 2018'

Highlights
- Blackmail also stars Kirti Kulhari and Arunoday Singh in prominent roles
- On Saturday, the film earned Rs 3.85 crore
- "Blackmail will have to score on Sunday," tweeted Taran Adarsh
Take a look at Blackmail's box office report card:
#Black witnessed 37.01% GROWTH on Day 2... Biz was affected, to an extent, by the commencement of #IPL2018... Will have to score on Sun... Biz has to multiply for a respectable weekend total... Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 3.85 cr. Total: 6.66 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 8, 2018
Irrfan Khan's Blackmail had already received positive reviews. Several of his colleagues from Bollywood appreciated the film's unique plotline. Amitabh Bachchan was the first celebrity to have reviewed the film.
The 75-year-old actor watched the film a week before its official release and tweeted, "Saw a delightful film today... BLACKMAIL ... a brilliant screenplay, unique story, exemplary performances and great presentation and editing. Actors excel from Irfan Khan to some fresh new faces .. so happy to see such creativity .. !!"
T 2760 - Saw a delightful film today .. "BLACKMAIL" ..https://t.co/e79YFffALp .. a brilliant screenplay, unique story, exemplary performances and great presentation and editing ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 31, 2018
Actors excel from Irfan Khan to some fresh new faces .. so happy to see such creativity .. !! pic.twitter.com/Srv9BgiOE2
Actor Anil Kapoor felt that Blackmail is 'brilliant.' In his tweet, he wrote, "The smartest & slickest dark comedy in Indian cinema today! Blackmail is brilliant!"
The smartest & slickest dark comedy in Indian cinema today! #Blackmail is brilliant!@irrfank@AbhinayDeo@priyagupta999@divyadutta25#PradhumanSinghMall#ParveezSheikh#JayOza & Team #RDPMotionPictures@TSeries— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 4, 2018
Irrfan Khan's performance in the film was praised by film critic Saibal Chatterjee. In his review to NDTV, Mr Chatterjee gave the film 2.5 stars out of 5 and wrote, "Blackmail isn't exactly a zippy thriller that rattles along at an even pace, but owing to the quality of the pivotal performance from Irrfan, luminous as ever, it is persistently riveting.
Blackmail was released on April 6 across 1550 screens in India.