Blackmail Box Office Collection Day 2: Irrfan Khan's Film Earns Over 6 Crore. 'Business Affected By IPL 2018'

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 08, 2018 15:30 IST
Irrfan Khan in a still from Blackmail (Image courtesy - taran_adarsh )

  1. Blackmail also stars Kirti Kulhari and Arunoday Singh in prominent roles
  2. On Saturday, the film earned Rs 3.85 crore
  3. "Blackmail will have to score on Sunday," tweeted Taran Adarsh
Blackmail, starring Irrfan Khan, Kirti Kulhari and Arunoday Singh, 'witnessed 37.01% growth' on the second day of its release, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Film's business was reportedly affected by the commencement of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2018. On its opening day, the film managed to rake in 2.81 crore and on Saturday it registered a collection of Rs 3.85 crore; bringing the total box office collection to stand at Rs 6.66 crore. Mr Adarsh feels that in order to have a 'respectable weekend total', Blackmail, 'will have to score' on Sunday. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh wrote, Blackmail witnessed 37.01% growth on day 2... Business was affected, to an extent, by the commencement of #IPL2018... Will have to score on Sunday... Business has to multiply for a respectable weekend total... Friday 2.81 crore, Saturday 3.85 crore. Total: Rs 6.66 cr. India biz."

Take a look at Blackmail's box office report card:
 

Irrfan Khan's Blackmail had already received positive reviews. Several of his colleagues from Bollywood appreciated the film's unique plotline. Amitabh Bachchan was the first celebrity to have reviewed the film.

The 75-year-old actor watched the film a week before its official release and tweeted, "Saw a delightful film today... BLACKMAIL ... a brilliant screenplay, unique story, exemplary performances and great presentation and editing. Actors excel from Irfan Khan to some fresh new faces .. so happy to see such creativity .. !!"
 

Actor Anil Kapoor felt that Blackmail is 'brilliant.' In his tweet, he wrote, "The smartest & slickest dark comedy in Indian cinema today! Blackmail is brilliant!"
 

Irrfan Khan's performance in the film was praised by film critic Saibal Chatterjee. In his review to NDTV, Mr Chatterjee gave the film 2.5 stars out of 5 and wrote, "Blackmail isn't exactly a zippy thriller that rattles along at an even pace, but owing to the quality of the pivotal performance from Irrfan, luminous as ever, it is persistently riveting.

He added, "The film's surprises are delivered as much by the turns and twists in the plot as by the sustained subtlety of the male lead's acting style."

Blackmail was released on April 6 across 1550 screens in India.
 

