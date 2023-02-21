Viral: Harry Styles Drinks Out Of Shoe At Perth Concert - It's An Oz Tradition

Harry Styles in a still from the video. (courtesy: HarryArgentina)

Singer Harry Styles surprised everyone by kicking off his concert with an Aussie tradition. The As It Was chart-topper played his first Aussie show in Perth Monday night and stunned fans when he drank out of his Adidas sneaker, Page Six reported.

Taking a song break, Harry, 29, slipped off one of his shoes, filled it with liquid - presumably beer - and without hesitation necked his shoe's contents before putting it back on his foot.

"This is one of the most disgusting traditions I've ever (heard of)," Styles said, referencing the "shoey," which was popularized by Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

Footage of the moment quickly went viral, leaving several netizens uneasy.

(13) Video completo del momento dnde Harry decide hacer el SHOEY #LoveOnTourPerthpic.twitter.com/M7e9pvXVKa — Harry Argentina (@HarryArgentina) February 20, 2023

"This is so horrible," a social media user commented.

"Why Harry Why," another one wrote.

Harry jetted off to Australia shortly after appearing at this year's Brit awards in London, where he won all four awards he was nominated for, including best artist, best song for As It Was, best album for Harry's House and best pop/R&B act.

