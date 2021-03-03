Birthday Girl Shraddha Kapoor, 'Grateful' For All The Love, Shares A Thank You Postcard From Maldives

Shraddha Kapoor in Maldives. (courtesy shraddhakapoor)

Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently in Maldives, shared a thank you note for her fans on social media on Wednesday. The actress shared a stunning sunset shot from the island nation on her Instagram profile. In the picture, the actress can be seen chilling on the beach. She captioned the post: "Grateful for all your love and wishes." In the comments section of her post, her Instafam wished her a very happy birthday. Shraddha Kapoor checked into Maldives earlier this week. She is there for her cousin Priyaank's wedding festivities.

See Shraddha Kapoor's post here:

Shraddha has been sharing posts from her Maldives diaries. Check them out:

Meanwhile, Shraddha's brother Siddhanth Kapoor shared a goofy albeit super cute video on the actress' birthday. He wrote: "Birthday moves with my Raani before the vows taken for my brother and Shaza's beautiful wedding! What a fairy tale!"

In terms of work, Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen in the Naagin trilogy. She will also star in Luv Ranjan's untitled film, opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The actress is best-known for her performances in films such as Saaho, co-starring Prabhas, Street Dancer 3D with Varun Dhawan, Aashiqui 2, opposite Aditya Roy Kapur and Ek Villain, alongside Sidharth Malhotra. She has also featured in films such as Stree, Chhichhore, Half Girlfriend and Ok Jaanu among others. She was last seen in the 2020 action-thriller Baaghi 3, in which she shared screen space with Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh.