Birthday Girl Parineeti Chopra Is Going Places And She's Not Alone. See Arjun Kapoor's ROFL Photoshop

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra are the kind of friends who never miss the opportunity to troll each other on social media (all in good humour of course). Parineeti Chopra, who celebrates her 33rd birthday today, received a super cute greeting from Arjun Kapoor, with whom she has worked in films like in Ishaqzaade, Namaste England and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Parineeti Chopra loves to travel and it is quite evident on her Instagram profile. This year, the actress travelled to Turkey, London, Austria, Maldives and is now in Nepal. So Arjun Kapoor Photoshopped himself in all her travel pictures and he captioned it: "Pari you travel the world and I travel with you in your heart. Happy birthday to the World Tourism Ambassador! You deserve the title."

Arjun Kapoor's post was filled up with comments from fans and co-stars. Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari and Bhumi Pednekar dropped LOL emojis on the post. See the post Arjun Kapoor shared:

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was seen in the horror comedy Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. Earlier this year, the actor starred in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, in which he shared screen space with Parineeti Chopra. He also featured in Sardar Ka Grandson recently. Last year, he featured in the period drama Panipat along with Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.

Parineeti Chopra has had back-to-back films releases this year. Other than the Saina Nehwal biopic, the actress starred in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Netflix's The Girl On The Train. Parineeti, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2011 film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, is best-known for her performances in films such as Golmaal Again, Hasee Toh Phasee, Ishaqzaade and Kill Dil among others.

Parineetii was seen in The Girl On The Train, streaming on Netflix. It is a Bollywood remake of the English version that starred Emily Blunt in the lead role. The Hollywood film was an adaptation of Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller of the same name.