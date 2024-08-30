Anjini Dhawan Shines In Trailer Of Her Debut Project <I>Binny And Family</I>

The trailer for Binny And Family is out now. The coming-of-age drama features debutants Naman Tripathy and Anjini Dhawan, who is the niece of Varun Dhawan. The video opens with two NRI school students sitting on top of a car trunk, eating their tiffin and talking about how difficult it is to mix with grandparents. Soon after, we are introduced to Anjini's character Binny. She is not just a schoolkid, but an outgoing girl who smokes cigarettes in the washroom, loves shooting videos, partying with friends and drinking. When Binny is partying late, her mother, played by Charu Shankar, calls to check in, but she gets irritated and asks her to “chill out.” A few seconds later, the teenager's father, played by Rajesh Kumar, announces that his parents are flying in from India and will stay with them for two months. Clearly, Binny is not happy with their arrival.

Things get even more dramatic when Binny's grandparents, played by Pankaj Kapur and Himani Shivpuri, start imposing restrictions on her. They ask her to eat with everyone, return home on time and not stay in the washroom for too long. The girl is even seen talking to her friend on the phone and telling how her grandmother stitched her rugged jeans. In between, Binny's parents also talk about how their parents would not understand the concept of “space.”

In a stern tone, Pankaj Kapur tells Binny, “Ladki jaat ho. Kuch anhoni ho gaya to kisko muh dikhange hum log.” Next, she is seen running in the streets and screaming in distress. The viewers are also shown how the generation gap creates a distance between Binny's father and grandfather.

We also get a sweet message about how the communication gap actually intensifies the generation gap. Towards the end, a hilarious scene shows Binny's grandfather finding a poster of Dr Dre in her room and confusing him with an actual doctor.

Binny And Family is scheduled to hit cinema screens on September 20.