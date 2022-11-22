Bina Kak Shares Throwback Pic With Salman Khan And Sania Mirza: 'Memories Of Happy Times'

Bina Kak shared this picture. (courtesy: kakbina)

Salman Khan's Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya co-star Bina Kak treated her Insta fam to a throwback picture of her with superstar Salman and Tennis star Sania Mirza. On Instagram, she shared a picture and captioned it as "Memories of happy times" and tagged Salman and Sania in the post. In the image, we can see Bina Kak and Sania twinning in black outfits while Salman looks dapper in a blue shirt as they happily pose for the camera. Soon after she shared the post, her followers flooded the comment section with heart and love-struck emoticons.

Check out the post below:

On Sushmita Sen's 47th birthday, Bina Kak shared an adorable selfie in which both actresses are flashing their million-dollar smiles. Along with the photo, she wrote, "A very happy birthday darling Sush my lovable DIL...love you loads."

Here have a look:

Bina Kak and Sushmita Sen co-starred in Salman Khan's film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. Helmed by David Dhawan, the movie also starred Katrina Kaif in the lead. It was Bina Kak's debut movie in Bollywood.

The actress has also starred in God Tussi Great Ho, Nanhe Jaisalmer, Dulha Mil Gaya, Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute To Love and Jaanisar.

On the other hand, Salman Khan has several films lined up that are scheduled to release next year, Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, co-starring Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill. Last, he was seen in Chiranjeevi's Godfather in a cameo appearance. The movie also starred Nayanthara and Satyadev in the lead roles.

