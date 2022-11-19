Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Reacts To MC Stan And Shalin Bhanot's Fight

Shalin Bhanot from Bigg Boss 16 has occupied a top spot on the list of trends since Friday. It was all because of his fight with rapper MC Stan. In this Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan is seen schooling Shalin and MC Stan over their fight. The argument started after both went to check in on Tina Datta, who had sprained her leg. MC Stan first asked Shalin Bhanot to leave Tina alone. When he resisted, MC Stan called Shalin names and that's when they got into a physical fight. In a recent promo video shared by the Colors channel, Salman Khan can be seen reacting to the brawl.

In the clip, a furious Salman Khan can be seen yelling at Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan, “Ek aadmi apne aap ko Bruce Lee samjha, doosra aadmi apne aap ko Dara Singh samajh raha hain (one thinks he is Bruce Lee while the other thinks he is Dara Singh).” When Shalin interrupts, “Aap mujhe ek baar bolein (if you tell me once)…,” Salman Khan throws his jacket on the ground in anger and replies, “Kya permission dun mein? Isko jaan se maar dalo (what permission should I give you? To kill him)?”

Salman then slams MC Stan for starting an argument but also complaining about it. He says, “Stan, jab kisi ko gaali bakta hain nah, toh return mein sun ne ki bhi aadat dal le. Ammi, Ammi, Ammi karta rehta hain na tu? Ammi ko yeh clip bheju (Stan, when you abuse people, you also have to learn to listen to their abuses in return. You keep speaking about your mother… should I send this video to her)?”

Shalin Bhanot, who looks unhappy with Salman Khan's reaction to their fight, says at the end of the clip, “Ya toh ye (MC Stan) jaega ya mai (either he is leaving or I will).”

The caption of the promo clip read, “Shalin aur MC Stan ke jhagde par jataayi Salman ne naraazgi, kya milega inn dono ko dand (Salman expressed his anger over the fight between Shalin and MC Stan, what punishment will they get)?”

Take a look:

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10 PM. The weekend episodes start at 9.30 PM. The reality TV show also streams on Voot Select.