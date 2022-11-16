Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Celebrated Shalin Bhanot And Sumbul Touqeer's Birthday Like This

Saabya shared this image. (courtesy: Saabya_J)

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer celebrated their birthdays with fellow housemates on Tuesday. On the occasion, Tina Dutta, who has been close friends with both Shalin and Sumbul, decided to surprise them. She did so by preparing a special dish – suji ka sheera – as a treat. Tina was also seen decorating the rooms of both contestants with rose petals in the live stream of the episode. The actress wrote “HBD S” using rose petals with help from Abdu Rozik. The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16 will also show the housemates coming together to celebrate Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer's special day.

Tina Dutta's sweet gesture for Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer comes just days after she expressed her displeasure to Sajid Khan for not being listed as one of his favourite contestants. This week, the captain's favourites are immune from nominations. She told Sajid Khan, the captain, and others that she had trust issues when it comes to Sumbul and even conveyed the same to her later in the episode.

In Tuesday's episode, Tina Dutta found herself nominated alongside Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig and Soundarya Sharma. The episode also saw Tina and Shalin expressing their fondness for each other. Tina also asked Sajid Khan if he thinks Shalin will keep her happy. Tina said that she was tired of being teased by fellow housemates and was worried about how her bond with Shalin would be portrayed outside.

Tina Dutta is known for her work in various television shows and films such as Parineeta and Chokher Bali.

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10 PM. On weekends, the episodes begin at 9.30 PM. The show is also available on Voot Select with a 24*7 stream.