Bigg Boss 16: Dalljiet Kaur To Allegedly Abusive Ex-Husband Shalin Bhanot - 'Not Your Best Friend'

A recent episode of Bigg Boss 16 showed actor Shalin Bhanot denying domestic violence allegations made against him by ex-wife, actress Dalljiet Kaur, and claiming that they are “best friends.” His conversation with fellow Bigg Boss contestant Tina Dutta has put him on the list of Twitter trends on Thursday. Now, Dalljiet has slammed Shalin for his comments about their relationship. Dalljiet Kaur, who had met Shalin while shooting for the soap opera Kulvaddhu, married him in 2009. However, in 2015, she accused Shalin Bhanot of domestic violence and filed for divorce. They now co-parent their son Jaydon.

Shalin Bhanot, in a recent episode, was confronted by Tina Dutta about his marriage with Dalljiet Kaur. They were discussing the issues centered around the actor in the Bigg Boss house, when he said: “If something wrong happens, it's always the boy's fault.” To this, Tina replied that while it can be the case in many situations, she is not sure what happened between him and Dalljiet. Tina then asked Shalin: “Was it an abusive relationship? Because that's what I heard.”

The actor maintained that he and Dalljiet are now like “best friends” and added: “Let's not talk about things… because I really don't want to. But it will be funny when I will tell you. You will be like, ‘What, really? Really?' and you will ask me, ‘Why don't I speak about this?' Because I don't talk about it.”

Reacting to Shalin Bhanot's “best friends” comment, Dalljiet Kaur wrote this in a strongly-worded tweet on Thursday morning: “No, I am not your best friend, Shalin. Meeting once in a month or two months for the sake of my child does not qualify as friendship.”

She added: “I wish you luck with your love life but leave me out of your fictions and stories, please. And you are calling it funny? Really? Tina, no hard feelings for you.”

Back in 2016, Dalljiet Kaur, who is also a former Bigg Boss contestant, opened up about her alleged abusive relationship with Shalin Bhanot. In an interview with Time of India, she said that she will never reconcile with Shalin. “All that is not going to happen. I am in a very peaceful space. If not happy or content. No doubt it was a tough phase. I am no more revengeful or have any angst. I am done with that phase. I don't hold any regrets or grudges. If Shalin wants to co-exist, I am fine with it,” she said.

Shalin Bhanot and Dalljiet Kaur separated in 2015 and filed for divorce by mutual consent the next year.