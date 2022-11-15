Farah Khan Shares A Glimpse Of Bestie Sania Mirza's Birthday Celebrations

Sania Mirza in a still from the video. (courtesy: farahkhankunder)

On best friend Sania Mirza's 36th birthday, Farah Khan shared a super cute post on her Instagram profile. The filmmaker shared a video from Sania's birthday festivities. In the video, the birthday girl can be seen cutting the cake. Farah Khan accompanied the video with a caption that read: "Happy Birthday my darling Sania Mirza... only happiness and love for you this year and always see I stayed awake... PS - happy birthday to Sania's mom too...best person to share a birthday with... your mom Nasima Mirza. Guest appearance by Ananya Birla." In the comments section of Farah Khan's post, Sania Mirza wrote: "Love you the most." Sunita Kapoor commented: "Happy bday." Sanjay Kapoor wrote: "Happy birthday Sania."

Check out Farah Khan's post here:

On her Instagram stories, Farah Khan shared a special birthday greeting for her best friend. "About last night. You know you are best friends when you are awake (barely) way past your bedtime to bring in her birthday. And she lets you sleep on her shoulder," Farah Khan wrote.

This is what Farah Khan posted:

Farah Khan, who stepped into the Indian film industry as a choreographer, made her directorial debut with the 2004 film Main Hoon Na. She has also directed films like Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan and Happy New Year. She also backed Netflix's Mrs Serial Killer, starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Manoj Bajpayee. The film was directed by Farah's husband Shirish Kunder.