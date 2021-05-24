Billboard Music Awards: Padma Lakshmi Presented BTS And It Couldn't Have Been Any Better. Sorry, We Mean 'Butter'

Padma Lakshmi at the Billboard Music Awards. (Image courtesy: AFP)

This year's Billboard Music Awards, held at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater were everything and more that music lovers could ask for. Also, there was a major highlight for all the BTS fans, or ARMY as they are popularly called. Keep the stash of purple hearts ready alright. Well, here's what happened, the popular K-pop band BTS performed at this year's award show and they were introduced by let's just arguably the coolest presenter ever. Who could have been a better pick to introduce BTS' brand new track Butter than a 'Top Chef' herself. Well, we are talking about Padma Lakshmi, of course. Fans of the band and Padma Lakshmi were quite excited with the connection and some of these tweets clearly reflect this.

On Billboard Music Awards' official Twitter handle, a snippet of Padma Lakshmi introducing the winning band was shared. "The beautiful Padma Lakshmi welcomes BTS for their world premiere performance of Butter," read the caption. Reacting to the tweet, a fan on Twitter wrote: "As an Indian I am so happy that Padma Lakshmi welcomes BTS. Yeahhhh smooth like butter."

As a Indian m so happy that PadmaLaxmi welcomes BTS yeahhhh smooth like butter #BTS_Butter#BTS#BBMAs#BBMAs2021 — sunshine (@mimi_koo613) May 24, 2021

There's no such thing as too much butter and all the references to BTS' single and excited Padma Lakshmi fans prove that. "OMG welcome from an Indian. My Indian Army heart. Anyway, I'm excited about their performance," read a tweet.

OMG Welcome from an Indian

My Indian Army heartAnyways I m excited about their performance pic.twitter.com/wywaUKpnSn — Yashi gautam (@Yashigautam16) May 24, 2021

"Wow! Thank you Padma Lakshmi for your sincere and enthusiastic introduction of BTS at the BBMAs! ARMY is so proud of our 7 amazing artists and this performance of BTS' Butter was highly anticipated around the world! I'm still shook," read another tweet.

Wow! Thank you @PadmaLakshmi for your sincere and enthusiastic introduction of @BTS_twt at the #BBMAs!

ARMY is so proud of our 7 amazing artists and this performance of #BTS_Butter was highly anticipated around the world! I'm still shook! — Forever Bulletproof: BTS(@FalTerri) May 24, 2021

The Indian connection kept popping up - "India Welcomes Bangtan to their first Butter Performance! It's an honour," read a tweet.

India Welcomes Bangtan to their first Butter Performance!

It's an Honour — Stationerphilia Boogie Woogie BOOM!! (@S_cubeTweets) May 24, 2021

While on her way to the award show, Padma Lakshmi teased her fans with a video she posted on Instagram. She wore a Christian Siriano suit covered in crystals and accessorised it with a shimmery clutch. "Feeling myself in this Christian Siriano suit! En route to meet BTS," she wrote.

Padma Lakshmi is a woman of many hats. Best-known for hosting and judging popular food reality show Top Chef, she has written books like Easy Exotic And Tangy, Tart, Hot And Sweet. She is also an activist and a model.

Speaking of BTS' India connection, the band has a massive following in the country and in a recent interview with news agency PTI, BTS member V shared a special message for Indian fans. Referring to the COVID-19 spike in the country, BTS asked their Indian fans to "never lose hope." He added, "Our prayers are with India. Stay strong ARMY and let's never lose hope."