Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Day 53, Written Update: Vivatha Medai Task Brings Out The Worst In Contestants

A still from Bigg Boss Tamil 3.

All hell broke loose in Bigg Bosshouse on the 53rd day. Madhumitha was seen raising an issue that the male contestants of the house are dominating the girls. In the latter segment of the show, she complained that the boys are using the girls of the house. This created a major rift in the Bigg Boss house. Sandy, who was seen as one of the cool contestants of this season, lost his calmness. Losliya too lost her calm and started questioning Madhumitha over the issue. Losliya was seen supporting Sandy, Kavin, Tharsan and Mugen. The Abirami-Mugen issue played a major role in the heated argument.

This week, full points were given for the successful completion of the luxury task. Kasturi and Abirami were sent to the jail. However, with concern over Abirami's health, house captain Sandy released Abirami from the jail and told others that he would be held responsible for any punishments Bigg Boss would give for releasing Abirami from the jail without informing Bigg Boss.

The gang of Sandy, Tharsan, Kavin, Mugen, Losliya were seen signing a song and dubbing the conversation of Vanitha.

Bigg Boss announced a debating task of 'Vivatha Medai'. In which, Madhumitha and Kavin were asked to debate on the topic of 'Who is better at taking decisions? Girls or Boys?' Abirami and Mugen debated on 'Who is better at leadership?' 'Boys or Girls - who is good at cooking?' was the topic debated by Sandy and Kasturi whereas Vanitha and Tharsan debated on the topic, 'Who is good at taking bold decisions?'

Mugen was seen apologising to Abirami and he broke into tears taking a stand that he had never betrayed their friendship.

Going by the promo, in tonight's episode, Madhumitha will be seen arguing with the boys team whereas Kasturi will be seen triggering the issue with Kavin.

