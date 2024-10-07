<i>Bigg Boss</i> Tamil Season 8: All You Need To Know About Contestants

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 premiered on October 6. Kamal Haasan, who has hosted the reality show for seven seasons, has now taken a break. This year, Vijay Sethupathi has taken the hosting duties. The show airs on Star Vijay, and viewers can also enjoy unlimited entertainment and drama on Disney+ Hotstar Tamil. This year's lineup features 18 contestants, including actors and YouTubers, all competing for the coveted trophy. Let us take a closer look at all the participants:

1. Ravindar Chandrasekaran

Meet producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran, a figure frequently in the headlines for both good and bad reasons. He has faced controversies over financial matters and was even arrested for alleged fraud.

2. Ranjith

The actor has appeared in many South Indian films, including Bharathi Kannamma, Cheran Chozhan Pandian and Manaivikku Mariyadhai. Ranjith made his directorial debut this year with the film Kavundampalayam.

3. Arnav

The TV actor has been a part of daily soaps such as Chellamma, Kalyana Parisu and Sakthi.

4. Deepak Dinkar

It would not be an exaggeration to call Deepak one of the most popular TV hosts in the Tamil industry. He has hosted many shows such as Pop Bazar, Boys vs Girls, and Dance Jodi Dance.

5. Jacqueline

Jacqueline is a skilled actress and host in the Tamil entertainment scene. She has displayed her versatility through performances in both television series and films.

6. Sachana Namidass

Remember the girl who played Jothi in Vijay Sethupathi's film Maharaja? Well, she is now set to compete for the Bigg Boss trophy.

7. Dharsha Gupta

The actress enjoys an Instagram fanbase of over 2 million. She has also appeared in other reality shows like Cooku with Comali (Season 2) and Comedy Raja Kalakkal Rani.

8. Sathya

The actor's Instagram is brimming with fitness posts. He is the husband of former Bigg Boss contestant, singer Ramya NSK.

9. RJ Ananthi

From being a successful radio jockey to entertaining her fans with YouTube videos, RJ Ananthi has done it all. The aspiring actress is now trying her luck at the reality show.

10. Sunita Gogoi

Sunita Gogoi has appeared in all five seasons of Cooku with Comali. She is also a talented dancer and has participated in several dance reality shows.

11. Jeffry

The singer is known for his connection to Gana music, a genre that revolves around the everyday struggles of the common man.

12. Pavithra Janani

You must have seen the actress in soap operas like Eeramana Rojave, Pagal Nilavu, Saravanan Meenatchi and Thendral Vanthu Ennai Thodum.

13. Soundariya Nanjundan

From TV to cinema, Soundariya Nanjundan has impressed her fans across every medium. She was seen in the film Darbar and the show Vera Maari Office, among other projects.

14. Arun Prasad

The actor sparked controversy by appearing in the show Bharathi Kannamma and abruptly leaving it.

15. Tharshika

The YouTuber is known for connecting with people through her vlogs. Will her subscribers support her throughout her Bigg Boss journey? Only time will tell.

16. VJ Vishal

The popular name in the Tamil TV industry, Vishal, has appeared in shows like Kalyanamam Kalyanam and Cooku With Comali Season 4. Let's see if his charm impresses the fans of Bigg Boss.

17. Anshitha Akbarsha

The TV personality is likely to excel this season. After all, we all enjoyed her performances in reality shows like Anda Ka Kasam, Start Music Season 4 and Oo Solriya Oo Oohm Season 2.

18. MuthuKumaran Jegatheesan

The YouTuber is known for interviewing celebrities. Will he impress fans with his communication skills in Bigg Boss? Only time will tell.

Which one of these contestants is your favourite?