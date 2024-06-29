Bigg Boss OTT 3: It's Shivani Kumari vs Rest Of The House

A still from Bigg Boss OTT 3. (courtesy: officialjiocinema)

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is delivering the right kind of drama and entertainment. In a recent video dropped by the makers on Instagram, some contestants are seen talking about influencer Shivani Kumari as she suddenly enters the scene. It begins with influencer Armaan Malik, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik and actress Sana Makbul talking against Shivani. Payal says, “Ek cheez dekhli (Shivani) logo ke beech me vo lagati hai. [I have noticed one thing (Shivani) she causes friction among people]. Armaan adds, “Ungalbaazi [Poking].” To this, Sana says, “Yeh maine abhi dekha. [I just saw this now].” Payal quips, “Abhi nahi yeh pehle bhi aise hi kar rahi thi. [Not just now, she was doing this before too]. Sana recalls, “Us din raat ko bhi maine vo cheez notice ki thi. [I noticed this that night too].”

After that, we get a glimpse of Shivani Kumari, who is standing behind the door and listening to the conversation. Kritika Malik is heard saying, “Vo Vishal (influencer Vishal Pandey) waali baat pe bhi to dekha tha. [We also saw it during the Vishal incident].” Sana Makbul adds, “Abhi vaapis boli aapne dekha nahi tha? [Didn't you notice that she again talked about it?]” Kritika replies, “Nahi, kya boli? [No, what did she say?].”

Sana Makbul then talks about the “roti” incident. She adds, “To maine bola na. Maine kaha, ‘Teri baat chal rahi hai kisi aur ko mat ghusa.' Maine cut kiya usko. Not good. Ab usko vo cheez samajh nahi aa rahi hai. Aaj subah maine baat karne ki koshish ki usse. Ab usey accept hi ni kar rahi hai to. [So, I said to her, ‘It is your matter, don't involve someone else.' I cut her off. Not good. Now, she's not understanding this. I tried to talk to her this morning, but she's not accepting it].”

Kritika Malik says, “Jab mai bhi aayi thi. Jab tum log baat kar rahe the. [When I came too. When you guys were talking].” Sana Makbul explains, “Mai usko bahut pyaar se samjah rahi thi. [I was explaining it to her very lovingly].” Towards the end, Shivani Kumari opens the door. Without looking at them, she simply says, “Peeth peeche nahi muh par bolat. [Don't talk behind my back, say it to my face].”

The caption reads, “Contestants hain Shivani se naraaz, behind the back chal rahi hai baat. [The contestants are upset with Shivani, talking behind her back.]”

Bigg Boss OTT 3 streams 24/7 on Jio Cinema.