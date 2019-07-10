Bigg Boss 3 Tamil, Day 16 Written Update: Vanitha Takes Down Sakshi And Mohan In Captaincy Task

Vanitha in a still from Bigg Boss 3 Tamil

Highlights Madhumitha, Meera, Vanitha, Saravanan, Mohan nominated for elimination This was followed by the luxury task The first luxury task was 'Murder Mystery'

Madhumitha and Meera have earned the enemity of most of the housemates and this resulted in them getting 7 votes each for the nomination. Vanitha too gained 7 vote whereas Saravanan gained 4 votes and Mohan two votes. Thus Madhumitha, Meera, Vanitha, Saravanan and Mohan were nominated for elimination and one of them is ought to be shown the exit door by the people this weekend.

This was followed by the luxury task. The first luxury task was 'Murder Mystery'. Vanitha was chosen by the Bigg Boss to be the killer and was assisted by Mugen. Bigg Boss informed Vanitha whom she should kill. Excluding Vanitha and Mugen, the remaining housemates were addressed as the "public". The "public" should protect themselves from the "killer". If the "killer" kills anybody from Team "public", then that member has to be dressed as a "ghost" and enter the graveyard arranged in the garden area.

In the first task assigned to the killer, Sakshi had to be made to remove her makeup by herself. Vanitha successfully executed this task and eventually Sakshi was the first member of the "public" to be killed.

Still from Bigg Boss 3 Tamil

The second task for the "killer" was to make Mohan dance like Michael Jackson. Vanitha and Mugen succeeded in their second task too and eventually Mohan became the second "ghost" to enter the graveyard.

Still from Bigg Boss 3 Tamil

The housemates remained unaware who the killers were. They guessed Abhirami, Losliya and Madhumitha to be the members of the killing team.

Day 17 in the Bigg Boss 3 Tmail house will eventually reveal whether the team of killers were successfull in their task or the public was able to identify Vanitha and Mugen as the killers.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.