Bigg Boss 3 Tamil Written Update: Fathima Babu First To Get Eliminated, Abhirami Is New Captain

The third season ofBigg Boss Tamil started on June 23. Having run for two weeks since, only one elimination has taken place so far. With the housemates rooting for the elimination of Madhumitha and Meera, it was Fathima Babu who was shown the exit gate by the people.

Madhumitha's usage of the phrase "Tamil ponnu" caused a major uproar in the Bigg Boss, following which the housemates also distanced themselves from her. Abhirami too has gained major limelight in the Bigg Boss house. This is because when Kamal hassan asked who is to be eliminated from the house, Abhirami voted for Meera. This has caused Abhirami's friends Sherin, Sakshi Agarwal and Vanitha Vijaykumar to criticize her. It has to be noted that during Madhumita's clash with Abirami, Sherin, Sakshi and Vanitha had supported Abhirami.

When Fathima was eliminated, she was given the power to select three contenders to be next week's captain. Fathima choose Sandy, Dharsan and Abhirami. Bigg Boss announced that only two of the three can participate in the captaincy task. Sandy voluntarily got eliminated from the captaincy competition and it was Abhirami vs Darsan.

Darsan put forward this issue stating that Abhirami was under stress and if she was elected as the captain, it would help her condition. Hence, Abhirami was declared the captain for next week.

Being a captain, Abhirami decided to put an end to the misunderstanding between her and Madhumitha. Somehow, the misunderstanding was brought to an end.

So, the upcoming days are going to play a major role in this edition of Bigg Boss Lets see what changes does Abhirami's leadership brings to the Bigg Boss house and primarily to her own self.

