<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Salman Khan Schools Pranit More For Joking About Him

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 saw Salman Khan sit down with the contestants for his weekly review. Some housemates got a pat on the back, while others were asked to rethink their game. Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal, and Natalia Janoszek were among those praised for their performance. On the other hand, Nehal Chudasama, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and Pranit More got a bit of feedback to work on.

Pranit More, in particular, found himself in the hot seat. Salman pointed out how most of his game appears to revolve around Tanya. “Tanya is a one-man army for you,” Salman told him. He did not stop there. “Have you realised you have become a satellite for Tanya? Your world only revolves around her. Nobody else values you in the house other than Tanya. When you want to express, you cannot do that in front of others, but only around Tanya. You never make a joke at Zeishan, Gaurav, or Amaal; you are scared. She considers you a friend, so she doesn't feel bad.”

The host also brought up the jokes Pranit had made about him before entering the house. “The jokes you have made on me outside, I have seen those. What all have you spoken about me?” Salman asked. Pranit brushed it off with, “Let the bygones be.”

To this, Salman replied, “I am letting it be, but understand, when a person is at a safe distance, it's very easy to talk about him. So think about all the things you said about me or someone else. Had you been in my place, and I were where you are, how would you react? A lot of things you said about me were wrong, but you had to take a punchline using my name; it was your job, and you did it.”

Salman Khan also gave Pranit a little perspective on how far to take things in comedy. “If you can earn using my name in the right or the wrong way, I am very happy for you. I am not upset with what most of you do. We have Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda; they do fantastic comedy, but they don't do this kind of comedy. Whatever you need to say about me, please say it if it helps you take your name ahead. But in this house, you need to play well, I don't think you should go below the belt, because if you do, others will also. they will not be as understanding as me.”

Bigg Boss 19 airs on Colors TV and is available for streaming on JioHotstar.