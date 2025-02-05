<i>Sky Force</i> Actor Veer Pahariya Apologises To Comedian After He Was Assaulted For Joking About Him

Sky Force actor Veer Pahariya has publicly apologised to comedian Pranit More after he alleged that he was assaulted by a "group of 11-12 men" for cracking a joke on the actor in one of his sets.

The incident happened at 24K Kraft Brewzz, Solapur around 5.45 pm on February 2. Pranit More's Team shared a detailed post on his Instagram account narrating the ordeal. The comedian was interacting with his fans after the set when a group of men "attacked him - punching and kicking him repeatedly, leaving him injured."

They also mentioned that police didn't help them and the club refused to share CCTV footage as evidence.

An excerpt from the note read, "The leader of this attack was Tanveer Shaikh, and his gang made it clear why they were doing this. They wanted to silence Pranit for making jokes about Bollywood debutant Veer Pahariya.

"One of them even threatened, "Agli baar Veer Pahariya baba pe joke marke dikha!" a clear warning that worse consequences would follow if he dared to joke about him again."

The team also stated they have lodged an online complaint from Mumbai.

Hours after the post was put up, Veer Pahariya shared a public apology on his Instagram stories.

"I am truly shocked and saddened by what happened to Comedian Pranit More. I want to make it clear - I had no involvement in this, and I strongly condemn any form of violence. As someone who has always taken trolling in stride, laughed along with it, and shown love even to my critics, I would never encourage or support harm towards anyone, let alone someone from the same creative fraternity," wrote Veer Pahariya.

For the unversed, Veer Pahariya is the brother of Shikhar Pahariya and the grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde. Shikhar Pahariya is rumoured to be in a relationship with Janhvi Kapoor.

Veer, Shikhar, Janhvi and Khusi Kapoor share a close friendship. Veer Pahariya made his acting debut with Akshay Kumar's Sky Force. He played an IAF officer in the film.