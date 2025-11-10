<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Salman Khan Hosts Cricket Icons Jhulan Goswami and Anjum Chopra After World Cup Win

Bigg Boss 19's latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode was extra special. The show, hosted by Salman Khan, welcomed prominent former Indian women's cricket stars Jhulan Goswami and Anjum Chopra. Their appearance was a tribute to the women's cricket team's maiden ICC Women's World Cup win.

In a promo video shared by the makers on Instagram, Salman Khan warmly welcomed Jhulan Goswami and Anjum Chopra. Speaking about Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur, the Bollywood superstar mentioned that the duo had promised Jhulan they would win the World Cup.

To this, Jhulan Goswami recalled, “Jab woh trophy leke mere samne aaye (when they came to me with the trophy), it was the biggest moment in my cricket career.”

When Salman Khan asked, “Iss victory se sabse bada change kya ayega? (What will be the biggest change to come from the victory?),” Anjum Chopra responded, “Jo parents hai unki daughters jo hai woh next Jhulan, Smriti, Harman bane. Wahi ek cheez hai joh drive karegi next generation ko. (It will encourage the daughters of parents to become the next Jhulan, Smriti, and Harman. That's the one thing that will inspire the next generation).”

Later, Jhulan Goswami posted a couple of pictures on X from her appearance on Bigg Boss 19. In the snaps, she posed alongside Salman Khan and Anjum Chopra, with the trio flashing million-dollar smiles.

The side note read, “This month so far has been filled with many unforgettable nights, and this was definitely one of those nights. Had such a lovely time sharing the stage with Salman Khan and Anjum Chopra on Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar.”

On November 2, the Indian women's team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, defeated South Africa by 52 runs. After the match, they presented the trophy to commentators Jhulan Goswami, Anjum Chopra, and Mithali Raj for their unparalleled contributions to women's cricket.

The historic victory has reportedly led to “internal discussions” regarding the release of the Jhulan Goswami biopic Chakda Xpress. The film, headlined by Anushka Sharma, had been stalled due to a disagreement between the production house Clean Slate Filmz and Netflix. Read all about it here.