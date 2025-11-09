Is Salman Khan's Viral Comment On Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Baby Announcement Post Fake?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal recently shared the joyous news of welcoming their first child, a baby boy, on Friday (November 7). As congratulatory messages poured in from fans and celebrities across the industry, an alleged comment by Salman Khan caught everyone's attention online.

What's Happening

Shortly after Katrina and Vicky announced the arrival of their baby boy, a screenshot surfaced on social media claiming to show Salman Khan's comment under the couple's Instagram post.

The alleged comment read, "Ye sab private cheeze internet pe mat daala karo yaar."

The supposed remark quickly went viral, sparking discussions among fans. However, a closer look confirmed that the screenshot had been doctored.

No such comment exists on the couple's official post, and Salman Khan never made any public statement of this nature.

The fabricated image appeared convincing enough to mislead some users, but upon verification, it was found to be entirely baseless.

Background

On Friday, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share the happy news with their followers.

The couple posted a simple yet touching note that read, "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy."

Earlier in September, the couple had confirmed Katrina's pregnancy through an adorable Instagram post.

In the picture, both were dressed in white, with Vicky gently cradling Katrina's baby bump. The photo was captioned, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude."

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in December 2021 in a private royal ceremony at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

ALSO READ: Sham Kaushal Shares A Heartfelt Post Welcoming Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif's Baby Boy: "So Happy On Becoming Dada"