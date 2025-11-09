Abhishek Bajaj And Neelam Giri's Journey Ends With Surprise Double Eviction On Bigg Boss 19

As Bigg Boss Season 19 inches closer to its grand finale, the competition has grown fiercer than ever. In a dramatic turn of events, the reality show witnessed a shocking double eviction this week, bringing Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri's journey to an unexpected end.

Their exit has now left the house with its Top 10 contestants - Gaurav Khanna, Malti Chahar, Shehbaz Badesha, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Farrhana Bhatt, Mridul Tiwari and Pranit More.

Neelam Giri's Journey Ends

Neelam Giri was the first contestant to be nominated for eviction and repeatedly received stern reminders from host Salman Khan to participate more actively in the show. Despite her efforts, her performance often went unnoticed, and her limited screen presence became a recurring topic of discussion among fans.

Abhishek Bajaj's Strategic Game Cut Short

In contrast, Abhishek Bajaj emerged early on as a strong player with a clear understanding of strategy and survival.

Throughout his journey, Abhishek was often at the centre of heated debates and rivalries. His rapport with Gaurav Khanna fluctuated between friendship and friction, keeping viewers intrigued.

He, however, shared a solid camaraderie with Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More and Mridul Tiwari.

After Salman Khan declared Farrhana Bhatt and Gaurav Khanna safe, Pranit More was given the power to save one contestant between Ashnoor, Abhishek and Neelam. Pranit chose Ashnoor, resulting in Abhishek and Neelam's elimination.

