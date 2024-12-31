<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: <i> Shakti</i> Co-Stars Rubina Dilaik And Vivian Dsena Match Steps

Bigg Boss 18 contestants celebrated host Salman Khan's birthday this weekend. The celebrations were joined by Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and runner-up Rahul Vaidya. The duo entered the house as special guests for the evening.

In a fun segment, Rubina was seen dancing with her Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki co-star Vivian Dsena. She also brought a homemade cake for the housemates.

On her entry, Rubina Dilaik greeted Vivian and the rest of the housemates. The duo have remained close friends ever since they worked together in the popular television show.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Vivian was seen dancing to the song Hai Hai Mirchi with Rubina. Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh, as well as the other housemates, grooved along. In the end, Rubina and Rahul left everyone smiling as they bid farewell to the house.

#VivianDsena vibing with #RubinaDilaik ,he was genuinely so happy after such a long time ???? pic.twitter.com/iaoRa3TtXZ — Team Rubina Dilaik OFC ???? (@RubiDilaikOFC) December 29, 2024

Later in the episode, Avinash and Eisha were heard raving about the cake, which Rubina brought in as a gift for the contestants. Avinash asked whether Rubina brought the cake or it was sent by the makers. Vivian shared that Rubina baked the cake herself. After which, Avinash praised her baking skills and said that the cake was delicious.

Homemade with love! Rubina brought a special cake for Vivian to the BB house ❤️????#RubinaDilaik #VivianDsena #BiggBoss18 pic.twitter.com/ZfOQlj5o2V — crystal (@swapna_majji) December 30, 2024

Earlier, Rubina Dilaik showed support for Vivian Dsena and his wife Nouran Ali. In a note shared on her Instagram Stories, Rubina wrote, "I completely understand your (Nouran Aly) position, as a wife it disrupts your peace of mind and you want to do your best for him! Please be rest assured, whats in his destiny no one cant take it. Vivian yeh Janta ka show hai aur janta janardhan hai. And your fans will never let you down."

This week, Sara Arfeen Khan was evicted from the Bigg Boss 18 house. The show's remaining contestants include Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Kashish Kapoor, Karan Veer Mehra, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Shrutika Arjun and Chaahat Pandey.

